After Floyd, raw talk, racial reckoning among US Muslims
Many Muslims in the U.S. have joined racial justice rallies across the country following George Floyd’s death, and denounced racism in sermons, statements and webinars. American Muslims, Black and non-Black, are also having raw conversations as they grapple with questions of racial equity, tensions and representation in their own faith communities. Says Hind Makki, an anti-racism and interfaith educator: “Everyone is talking about this.” Meanwhile Margari Hill, executive director of the Muslim Anti-Racism Collaborative, says she has seen a surge of interest, questions and demand from Muslim communities for her expertise.