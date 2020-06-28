Binghamton High School honors more than 300 graduates, remembers Harper Stantz

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton High School celebrated more than 300 graduates in seven separate ceremonies at NYSEG Stadium on Sunday.

The ceremonies began at 9 a.m., and ran until around 10 p.m.

With New York State guidelines allowing no more than 150 people at in-person graduations, the school said doing the ceremonies this way made it so that each student was able to have their family present for the big moment.

It also provided an opportunity for students to reunite with friends they have been unable to see due to classes being cancelled.

"I haven't seen them since the end of April, so it's good to at least have on last school event," said Adam Deuel of Binghamton.

Binghamton High School principal Kevin Richman said this is part of why doing an in-person ceremony was so important.

"We're Patriots and that's what today is about: it's about being a Patriot," Richman said. "It's important for them to be with other Patriots and celebrate what it means to be a Binghamton High School graduate."

Students and faculty also took a few minutes out of the ceremonies to honor Harper Stantz, a 16-year-old student who was hit and killed by a drugged driver back in March 2019.

She was honored with a moment of silence and a single chair placed near her fellow students. The chair was adorned with flowers and yellow balloons in Harper's memory.

Richman also paid tribute to Harper as part of the commecement.

"Last year, we also lost a loved one of our own. Harper Stantz would be graduating here to day and I am sure she is smiling down on us right now," Richman said to the crowd.