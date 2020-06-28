Church welcomes back worshipers at limited capacity

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Saint Andrew's Church held in-person worship on Sunday, marking the first time the church could do so since the COVID-19 pandemic services online more than three months ago.

The church limited their capacity to 25 percent by marking off spaces in the pews where worshipers could not sit, and using every other row. Hand sanitizer was also provided.

Deacon Warren Musselman told 12 News that while he was grateful for the opportunity to hold services on Zoom the last few months, it's no match for coming together in person.

"This particular parish is really, truly a parish family and people are close," Musselman said. "They love each other and we miss each other when we are apart."

Musselman said the church will continue to live stream services for anyone who is uncomfortable or who is unable to attend in person.