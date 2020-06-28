Crews respond to house fire on Oak Street

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Crews responded to a residential house fire at 148 Oak Street in Binghamton on Sunday night.

Binghamton Fire Department duty chief Michael Griffis says three people have been displaced as a result of the fire, and told 12 News the Red Cross is currently assisting those people.

Griffis said any injuries at this time are still unknown.

The duty chief said there was heavy fire on the first floor of the house "with extension into the second floor."

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

