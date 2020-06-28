Cuomo: Applications now open under The Restoration of Honor Act

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday New York veterans who were denied honorable discharge due to their LGBTQ identity can now submit applications as part of The Restoration of Honor Act.

Cuomo signed the act back in November, which allows veterans who were denied honorable discharge due to sexual orientation or gender identity to have their state veterans' benefits restored.

"Restoring state benefits to LGBTQ veterans who were denied honorable discharge simply for being who they are is the right thing to do and an appropriate way to show our appreciation for their service to this country," Cuomo said in an official press release.

In addition to the restoration, Cuomo said the state Department of Financial Services will work to portect LGBTQ New Yorkers from healthcare discrimination.

Landmarks across the state lit up this weekend in honor of Pride Month and the LGBTQ community.