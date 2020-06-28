Emergency vehicles block off several mile stretch of NY-79 between Richford and Lisle

(WBNG) -- 12 News is on the scene where emergency crews have blocked off a several mile stretch of NY-79 between Richford and Lisle.

The restricted stretch goes from the intersection of NY-79 and Route 38 to the intersection of NY-79 and Howland Hill Road.

Emergency crews could be seen including Berkshire Fire.

Authorities told 12 News local traffic is being allowed to pass through.

There is no word yet on what is causing the blocked off area.

Stay with 12 News as we continue to learn more about this developing story.