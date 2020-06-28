Flood Advisory from SUN 4:11 PM EDT until SUN 7:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for…

Southeastern Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Southwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

West central Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 715 PM EDT.

* At 409 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in Moscow

due to thunderstorms. This has caused minor flooding.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding. Up

to two inches of rain have already fallen. Another inch of rain is

possible.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Scranton, Dunmore, Taylor, Moosic, Moscow, Sterling, Elmhurst,

Lehigh, Greentown and Gouldsboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&