Israel orders US-based Christian TV channel off air

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli regulators have announced that they are taking an evangelical broadcaster off the air, saying the channel hid its missionary agenda when it applied for a license. The controversy over GOD TV’s “Shelanu” station has put Israel and its evangelical Christian supporters in an awkward position. Evangelicals, particularly in the United States, are among the strongest supporters of Israel, which Israel has long welcomed. But most Jews view any effort to convert them as deeply offensive, a legacy of centuries of persecution and forced conversion at the hands of Christian rulers. In a statement, Shelanu called the decision “unprofessional” and said it would re-apply for a license.