Italy honors, remembers virus dead with Donizetti’s Requiem

ROME (AP) — Italy has bid farewell to its coronavirus dead with a haunting Requiem concert performed at the entrance to the cemetery of Bergamo, the hardest-hit province in the onetime epicenter of the outbreak in Europe.President Sergio Mattarella was the guest of honor. He said his presence made clear that all of Italy was bowing down to honor Bergamo’s dead, “the thousands of men and women killed by a sickness that is still greatly unknown and continues to threaten the world.”To respect social distancing rules, the guest list for the outdoor evening concert was limited to Mattarella, mayors of Bergamo’s 243 cities acting as representatives of their communities, and a few health care workers and families who lost loved ones to the pandemic.