Louisville man fatally shot amid protest, suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a suspect is in custody in the death of a man who was fatally shot amid a protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor. Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder says the suspect is hospitalized and being interviewed by homicide investigators. The suspect’s name was not released, and no charges were immediately filed. The shooting occurred Saturday night at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville. The Jefferson County coroner’s office identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Charles Gerth of Louisville.