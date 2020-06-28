2 dead after shooting at business center in California

RED BLUFF, Calif (AP) — Authorities say a man drove into a distribution center and started shooting at people Saturday, killing an employee and wounding four others before he was killed by police. The shooting by the 31-year-old man with a semi-automatic rifle started about 3:30 p.m. at the Walmart distribution center south of Red Bluff. Tehama County Sheriff’s Office deputies have determined the shooter circled the parking lot four times before crashing into the building and opening fire. Red Bluff police officers shot the suspected shooter at the distribution center, the KHSL TV station reported. Officials say the suspect, a 31-year-old who still hasn’t been identified, has a history with the workplace. The identity of the shooter is being withheld pending notification of relatives.