NY records lowest death toll, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

(WBNG) -- New York State recorded the lowest death toll and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said there were five deaths and 869 hospitalizations across the entire state on Saturday, June 27.

"As states across the country struggle with new outbreaks related to reopening, New York's numbers continue to go down to record lows," Cuomo said. "Our progress is a direct result of New Yorkers' discipline and hard work and an incremental, data-driven reopening."

The Governor also urged New Yorkers to wear masks and remain vigilant.