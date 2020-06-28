Prosecutors: Woman burned home in attempt to destroy records

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors allege that a woman burned down her $1.6 million suburban Fort Worth mansion while trying to destroy documents from her husband’s health care clinic as authorities were investigating the couple for fraud. A seven-count federal indictment, filed June 17, charges Mark and Melissa Kuper with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud aiding and abetting. Court records show they were arrested and both pleaded not guilty Monday. The couple is accused of submitting more than 100,00 claims to federal health care programs for “sham” physical therapy, psychotherapy and pain management services from 2014 to 2017. The fire happened in October 2017.