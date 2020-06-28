The Latest: Mississippi House passes flag bill; Senate next

The Mississippi House has passed a bill to remove a Confederate battle emblem broadly condemned as racist from its 126-year-old state flag. The House passed a bill 91-23 with broad bipartisan support, sending it to the Senate for more debate. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign it. The flag’s supporters resisted efforts to change it for decades, but rapid developments in recent weeks have changed dynamics on this issue in the tradition-bound state.