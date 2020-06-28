Scattered showers and storms this afternoon

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Wind: Light. Low: 59 (57-61)

Monday: Partly sunny. Wind: NW 5-7 mph. High: 78 (76-81)

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 58 (56-60)

Forecast Discussion:

A line of thunderstorms moved through the area this afternoon and is currently moving off to the east. Once that line moves out of the area, we could see a few isolated storms pop up over the next few hours. Storm activity will start to wind down into the evening hours. We are expected to stay dry throughout tonight. Lows tonight will be near 60. We could also see patchy fog throughout the night and into early tomorrow morning.

Monday is looking dry right now with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s, near 80. On Tuesday we bring back a bit of an unsettled pattern due to an area of low pressure stalling over New England. This will bring us daily rain and storm chances throughout the week. Both Tuesday and Wednesday have a 30% chance of showers and storms, and highs in the upper 70s.

By Thursday, we jump back up into the low 80s, and rain chances decrease as well. Both Thursday and Friday have just a slight chance of showers right now, at 20%. By the end of this week we will see temperatures rise into the low to mid 80s.

Right now, July 4th weekend is looking dry with highs near 80, and low temperatures near 60.