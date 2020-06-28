Scattered showers and storms today

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of scattered showers and maybe a gusty storm. Hail possible with any strong storms, too. Wind: NW 3-8 mph. High: 78 (75-80)

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 4-8 mph. Low: 60 (57-61)

Monday: Partly cloudy. Wind: Calm. High: 78 (76-81)

Forecast Discussion

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon but by tonight it looks like the rain will move out of the area and we will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Any storms that develop could be strong to isolated severe. Damaging wind is the highest threat from any storms. Hail and torrential rain are also possible.

Monday is looking dry as of right now with highs once again staying in the upper 70s. A cut-off low pressure system is expected to develop over the Northeast late Monday through Thursday. This will bring us daily rain chances through Friday. None of these days are looking like a total washout. We're just expecting some typical summer-like scattered afternoon showers. Highs will be near 80, and lows will be near 60.

By the 4th of July weekend, high temperatures could get back up into the mid 80s.