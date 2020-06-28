Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 2:03 PM EDT until SUN 3:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Delaware County in central New York…

Northwestern Sullivan County in central New York…

Southeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 300 PM EDT.

* At 203 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles north of Hancock to near Gibson, moving

southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rockland, Honesdale, Damascus, Jackson, Callicoon, Forest City,

Cochecton, Waymart, Hawley and Hancock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH