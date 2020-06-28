Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 3:30 PM EDT until SUN 4:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Southwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northeastern Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 430 PM EDT.

* At 330 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Pittston to Greentown, moving southeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Dunmore, Old Forge, Pittston, Taylor,

Moosic, Exeter, Swoyersville and Duryea.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH