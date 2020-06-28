St. Anthony’s Feast Days wrap up with chicken barbecue

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - St. Anthony's of Padua concluded their 2020 Feast Days with a drive-through on Sunday.

With Feast Days canceled, the church still wanted to find a way to celebrate. Two weeks ago was a pasta dish, and today was the chicken barbecue.

The church made around 400 meals, and for the second time in two weeks, it was a complete sell-out.

Drive-through coordinator Nick Diles said the celebration was a success.

"Everything just turned out fantastic. I couldn't have asked for anything more," Diles said. "Had we known we were going to do this well, we would have planned for more I supposed just like anyone would."

The church is now in the process of planning events for the fall.