Trump’s attacks seen undercutting confidence in 2020 vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — With just over four months to go before Election Day, President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to delegitimize that vote. He’s made a startling and unfounded claim that 2020 will be “the most corrupt election in the history of our country.” It’s a well-worn tactic for Trump, who spent much of 2016 going after the very process that ultimately put him in the White House. Historians say such rhetoric from a sitting president is unprecedented, and election experts have repeatedly discredited his claims about widespread fraud in the mail-in voting process.