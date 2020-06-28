Women ‘on precipice’ in developing countries amid COVID-19

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic means that millions of women in Africa and other developing regions could lose years of success in contributing to household incomes, asserting their independence and expanding financial inclusion. Often they are paid at the end of each day, a hand-to-mouth existence that has consequences for the whole family when business is bleak. Now many are increasingly under pressure as they deplete their savings and landlords threaten eviction. “Across the globe, women earn less, save less, hold less secure jobs, are more likely to be employed in the informal sector,” the United Nations says.