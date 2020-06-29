‘Enough’: 1 killed in shooting in Seattle’s protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — One man was killed and and a teenager was wounded before dawn in what is being called Seattle’s occupied protest zone. Monday’s shooting was the second deadly shooting in the area that local officials have vowed to change following complaints from businesses and criticism from President Donald Trump. Police say witnesses reported seeing a white Jeep SUV just before the shooting near one of the makeshift barriers around the protest zone. Callers to 911 said several people fired shots into the vehicle. Police say two people who were probably the vehicle’s occupants were taken to a hospital. A man died, and a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized with gunshot injuries.