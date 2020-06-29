1,200 extra Chicago cops to be deployed over July 4 weekend

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says he’ll put 1,200 extra cops on the street during the July 4 weekend in the hopes of stemming the surge in violence that typically comes with the holiday weekend. Brown said Monday that he didn’t do so during the long Memorial Day weekend or during subsequent weekends that were also particularly violent. He’s also urging the criminal justice system to keep those arrested on gun and drug charges locked up for the entire weekend. This weekend is seen as a major test for Brown, who took the job two months ago and who was criticized for the bloodshed over Memorial Day weekend.