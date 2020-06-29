3 Binghamton pools to open for the 4th of July

(WBNG) -- Mayor Rich David released an outline of changes to the City of Binghamton's 2020 summer programming, including three city pools opening at reduced capacity on July 4.

Mayor David said the city will waive pool admission fees for the summer. The three large pools will open at 50% capacity:

Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park pool -- 120 swimmers

Southside Park pool -- 91 swimmers

Recreation Park pool -- 102 swimmers

He said the pools will enforce new rules to ensure they comply with New York State guidelines. Pool decks and locker rooms will be closed, and any individuals inside the fenced area must be in the pool.

Mayor David also said that children under 7-years-old must be with an adult, and admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

He said the city's small pools in MacArthur Park and Fairview Park will not open this summer.

Mayor David also said that due to coronavirus concerns, the city will not be offering its five-week Summer Fun program this year.

They have created a free online alternative with arts and crafts and games for kids. The website also offers programming for teens, adults, and seniors.

He also said the youth sports that were canceled in the spring will be offered in different capacities this summer and will be free for city residents. It will include week-long camps for T-ball and 8U softball and baseball. The city will host a league for older age groups if enough people sign up.

For more information call the Parks and Recreation Department at (607) 772-7017.