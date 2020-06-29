4 dead following Sunday crash on Route 79 in Richford

(WBNG) -- According to officials, four people have died following a crash on Sunday.

The crash happened on Route 79 between Richford and Lisle, 511 NY orginally stating it was a crash with injuries.

Two medical helicopters were called in for the crash.

They say the crash blocked off traffic for hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation as well as how many people were involved.

Stay with 12 News as we follow this developing story.