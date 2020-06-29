Alabama mayor resigns after post on Crimson Tide’s BLM video

CARBON HILL, Ala. (AP) — A controversial small-town mayor in Alabama has resigned after complaining online about the University of Alabama football team’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers submitted his resignation letter Saturday to the clerk in the city of about 2,000 people outside Birmingham. The council will discuss it on Wednesday. Chambers posted complaints about the Alabama team’s “political views” on Saturday. Chambers faced scrutiny last year for writing about “killing out” gay and transgender people. Chambers initially denied that comment but later apologized.