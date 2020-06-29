Chenango River Bridge to be replaced by fall 2023

(WBNG) -- The New York Department of Transportation has a project in development to replace the Chenango River Bridge.

The Department of Transportation says this will replace the existing structure on NY Route 79 over the Chenango River in the towns of Barker and Fenton.

They say the bid opening for this project is expected to be in the fall of 2021. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 and completed in the fall of 2023.

The Department of Transportation says the project is expected to cost $11,650,000 and will receive federal and state funding.

They say the MPO associated with this project is the Binghamton Metropolitan Transportation Study.