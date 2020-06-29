Diageo goes green with carbon neutral distillery in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Spirits giant Diageo is going green with its newest whiskey-making venture in the Bluegrass State. Diageo said Monday that its distillery being built at Lebanon, Kentucky, will be carbon neutral — a first for the London-based company. The $130 million distillery will produce Bulleit bourbon. It’s aiming to be powered by 100% renewable electricity and fully operational next year. Diageo says the plant will be able to produce up to 10 million proof gallons yearly. Diageo says the expansion is moving the whole company closer to its goal of using 100% renewable electricity sources by 2030.