Egypt hospital fire kills 7 coronavirus patients

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s public prosecutor says an intensive care unit at a hospital caught fire, killing seven COVID-19 patients. The blaze erupted Monday in the coronavirus ward of a private hospital in Alexandria, along Egypt’s north coast. Six men and one woman were killed. The Department of Civil Protection blamed an electric short-circuit for the fire. Police are investigating further but preliminary reports indicate the fire started in the room’s air-conditioner. Safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced in Egypt and have been linked to many deaths. The accidents highlight the risks in Egypt’s struggle to fight the virus, which has overwhelmed hospitals.