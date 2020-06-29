Egypt seeks UN resolution on Nile dam ispute with Ethiopia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister is urging the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution giving international clout to efforts to resolve a dispute over the Ethiopia’s new hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile. Sameh Shoukry said the dam endangers the lives of 150 million Egyptians and Sudanese. He said the draft resolution is in line with the outcome of an African Union summit on Friday where the leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia agreed to return to talks aimed at reaching an agreement over the filling of the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Ethiopia opposes any council action.