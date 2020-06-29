At least two injured in rollover crash in the Town of Maine

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) --Emergency crews were responding to a one-car rollover in the Town of Maine early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on East Maine Road, near the intersection of Pollard Hill Road.

A 12 News crew on the scene watched two people being loaded into the back of ambulances on stretchers. We're working to learn the extent of the injuries.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Union Volunteer Emergency Squad, and the East Maine Fire Company all responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, Stay with 12 News for further updates.