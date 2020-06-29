EU prolongs sanctions against Russia over Ukraine conflict

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is prolonging economic sanctions against Russia for six months for failing to live up to its commitments to the peace agreement in Ukraine. The measures target Russia’s financial, energy and defense sectors. They’ll stay in place until at least Jan. 31. More than 14,000 people have been killed in fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014. Monday’s move limits Russian bank and company access to EU capital markets and outlaws financial assistance or brokering for Russian financial institutions. It halts all imports, exports or transfers of defense equipment, and limits Russia’s access to some “sensitive” technology used in oil production.