Five Rumble Ponies headed to Spring Training

QUEENS( WBNG) - Five Rumble Ponies will heading to Mets Spring Training on Wednesday.

Sunday, the Mets announced the roster of 60 players that will be taking part in Spring Training 2.0. Pitchers, David Peterson and Kevin Smith, both made the cut. The starters both had impressive seasons in Binghamton in 2019.

Mets number one prospect, Andres Gimenez, will get his first shot at cracking the big league roster. Gimenez spent all of last season in Binghamton.

2019's catching duo of Ali Sanchez and Patrick Mazeika will also be going to. Citi Field. Spring Training is set to begin on Wednesday.