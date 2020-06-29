Greece: Plan to rein in protests triggers protests

Greece: Plan to rein in protests triggers protestsNew
Greece’s center-right government has announced plans to impose tighter controls on public demonstrations that frequently block traffic and turn violent. But political opponents say they plan defeat the proposals with mass demonstrations. The country has a long tradition of public protests, and several recent rallies have been held in support of the Black Lives Matter marches in the United States. Under draft legislation submitted to parliament, participation in a protest rally held without police permission could be punishable by up to a year in prison.