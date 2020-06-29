Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Edgar Santana has been suspended for 80 games after violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The club announced that Santana tested positive Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance. The 28-year-old Santana is in the process of a comeback after missing all of the 2019 season following reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in September 2018. Santana is 3-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 88 career games, all with the Pirates. He worked five hitless innings of relief in spring training before the MLB season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin held off Kevin Harvick on Sunday night to win the second Cup race of the weekend at Pocono Raceway and flip the result of the opener. Hamlin raced to his fourth victory of the season — and sixth at Pocono — to cap a wild, marathon day of racing at the track, with three NASCAR races and Cup finish in the dark. Pocono doesn’t have lights — but the pit road numbers were lit up and glowed as Hamlin took the checkered flag for Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin has 41 career victories to move to 19th on NASCAR’s career list.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Chase Briscoe held off Ross Chastain in overtime to win the crash-filled Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway. It’s the second of three NASCAR races at the track on Sunday. Pocono became the first track to hold a Truck, Xfinity and Cup race on the same day. Kevin Harvick goes for Cup victories on consecutive days at Pocono. Briscoe won his fourth Xfinity race of the season. Chastain won $100,000 in a prize awarded to the highest finisher among four eligible drivers.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Brandon Jones surged down the final two laps to win a wreck-filled Truck Series race. It was the first of three NASCAR races Sunday at Pocono Raceway. The Truck race was rained out Saturday, forcing the move to early Sunday. The second-tier Xfinity Series and Cup races will follow. Jones had a quick turnaround, starting seventh in the Xfinity race. Jones won his first Truck race in 46 career starts and in his first start since last season.

UNDATED (AP) — Former Washington Redskins assistant coach Joe Bugel has died. He was 80. The team announced that Bugel died on Sunday. It did not disclose a cause of death. Bugel was the architect of “The Hogs,” the dominant offensive lines that helped lead the team to three Super Bowls under Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs. He was regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history. In addition to his two stints as an assistant with Washington, he was also a head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals and Oakland Raiders and an assistant with the Chargers.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kevin Harvick snapped an 0-for-38 drought at Pocono Raceway, taking the checkered flag Saturday at one of two tracks where victory had eluded him. Harvick won the first of two NASCAR Cup races in front of no fans this weekend at Pocono and will start 20th on Sunday with the field set by inverting the lead-lap finishers. Harvick has won at every active track except Kentucky Speedway (nine tries) and the 2014 series champion has three wins overall for Stewart-Haas Racing this season. Harvick held off a hard-charging Denny Hamlin for his 52nd career Cup victory. He had 12 top-five finishes in his other 38 starts at Pocono.