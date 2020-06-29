Maine-Endwell Little League season canceled

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- The Maine-Endwell Little League Board of Directors voted to cancel the 2020 Little League season Monday night.

Maine-Endwell Little League President Joe Chesna said the league sent out an email to inform parents of the decision.

The email read in part:

"This wasn't an easy decision. We felt that the inherent risks and required protocols were too much to proceed with the season. The State guidance and required procedures and potential safety risks are contrary to our League mission."

In the email, Chesna added the board felt canceling "was in the best interest of the children."

According to the email, the league will issue refunds over the next 30 days.