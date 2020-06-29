Mild and muggy

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms east of I-81. 0.10” 20% High 80 (76-82) Wind NNW 5-10 G 20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with fog. Low 58 (54-60) Wind NNW Calm-5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. 0-.15” 30% High 78 (74-80) Wind N 3-8 mph

We'll have a slow moving body of low pressure over New England. We'll be warm and muggy, and this low will give us scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will be our forecast for the next few days.

The low will move out mid week, but we'll have a northwest flow in the mid levels of the atmosphere. Waves riding through this flow will give us a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the forecast. The showers will be scattered with dry time dominating.

