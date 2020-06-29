NYC mayor seeks $1 billion police cut amid City Hall protest

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill del Blasio says he’s proposing slashing the New York City police budge by $1 billion. With a “defund the police” sit-in protest continuing outside City Hall, de Blasio said Monday that the New York Police Department had found ways to find the cuts from its current $6 billion budget that would open up more funding for youth and other community programs. There was no immediate comment from the NYPD. Hundreds of demonstrators have been camped out in City Hall Park and demanding police defunding following weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans killed by law enforcement.