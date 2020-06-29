Pakistan could soon release slain US reporter’s kidnapper

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A ruling by Pakistan’s Supreme Court paves the way for a man convicted of involvement in the gruesome 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl to walk free later this week. The Supreme Court refused a government request to suspend a lower court’s ruling exonerating Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh of Pearl’s murder before a 90-day detention order expires on Thursday. The Supreme Court also refused to immediately hear the appeal, saying it would be heard on Sept. 25. Pearl was kidnapped and beheaded in Pakistan while working on a story about Islamic militants.