Philippine army outraged by fatal police shooting of troops

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine army chief has expressed outrage over the fatal police shooting of four soldiers and demanded justice. Police and the army have provided contrasting accounts of Monday’s killings in Jolo town. The police said the soldiers were killed in a “misencounter” with the police. The army countered its two officers and two enlisted men were on a mission against Abu Sayyaf militants when they were flagged down and later fatally shot by police without provocation. Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano has ordered the police involved to be disarmed and restricted for investigation.