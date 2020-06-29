Prosecutor: Georgia deputies justified in fatal shooting

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A prosecutor in Georgia says state investigators found deputies were justified in fatally shooting a man who authorities say plowed into patrol cars after tying up his wife and taking away their children. WMAZ-TV reports Macon-Bibb District Attorney David Cooke made the announcement Monday about the findings of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of 30-year-old Keith Young. Cooke says Bibb County deputies involved in the shooting will not be charged. The county sheriff’s office said in a news release last month that deputies fired the shots that killed Young as he was speeding towards them with a car on May 19.