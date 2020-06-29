Start of high school sports up to Governor Cuomo

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo has put a halt on the beginning of high school sports workouts.

People were under the impression that athletes would begin practicing again as a part of phase four, but that will no longer be the case.

New guidance issued by the NYSPHSAA said that the start of sports is up to Governor Cuomo. Practices cannot resume until he is given the green light.

NYSPHSAA's executive director Robert Zayas is expected to speak with 12 News on Tuesday with updated information.