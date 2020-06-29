UK judge says Depp broke court order in Sun libel case

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. High Court judge has ruled that Johnny Depp violated a court order by failing to disclose evidence relating to his drug use to lawyers for British tabloid The Sun. The actor is suing the newspaper for libel over a 2018 article claiming Depp was violent and abusive to his ex-wife. The trial is due to open July 7. But The Sun’s lawyers argue the case should be dismissed because Depp failed to disclose text messages showing that he tried to buy narcotics while he was in Australia in 2015. The judge ruled Monday that Depp did breach the order, but deferred a decision on whether to throw out the case.