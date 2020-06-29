USA Football plans return to play for youths in 2020

USA Football has developed a phased approach for the return of youth football this year. The plan is based on phased reopening guidelines from the CDC. The governing body for the sport in this country advises youth leagues to consult their city or county health departments to determine which CDC phase their community is in. That step begins a youth program’s local reopening procedure during the coronavirus pandemic. From there, those youth leagues are advised to consult with local school systems to share information and resources.