French former prime minister, wife found guilty of fraud

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court has found French former prime minister Francois Fillon guilty of having used public funds to pay his wife and children for work they never performed. Fillon was sentenced to five years in prison, three of them suspended, and a 375,000 euro ($423,100) fine. He is also banned from seeking an elected office for 10 years. He remains free pending appeal. His wife, Penelope Fillon, has also been found guilty as an accomplice and was given a three-year suspended sentence and the same size fine. The work had brought the family more than 1 million euros since 1998.