What Would Have Been: World Series rematch at MLB midpoint

There would have been a World Series rematch July 4 in the national’s capital if not for the coronavirus pandemic. Major League Baseball this week would have reached the halfway point of its usual 162-game schedule. Among the games wiped out was a three-game holiday weekend series in Washington with the defending World Series champion Nationals hosting the Houston Astros. Teams will resume spring training this week before a shortened 60-game schedule starts in late July. Wimbledon would have also been getting started this week, and the three-week Tour de France cycling race would have been in the early stages.