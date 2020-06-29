White man called police on Black and Hispanic men at marina

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A video showing a white man calling the police on a group of Black and Hispanic men in Connecticut has prompted a police investigation. Stamford police identified the white man as city resident Steven Dudek. He’s seen on the video at a marina at Cove Island Park last weekend telling police the group is harassing him and saying “white lives matter too.” The group also alleged Dudek sprayed an irritating chemical at them. A lawyer for the five men is calling for criminal charges against Dudek. Dudek couldn’t be reached for comment.