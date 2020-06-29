‘White power’ flare-up in retirement haven reveals tensions

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — There has always been a low-boil tension between a much smaller cohort of Democrats and the Republican majority in The Villages retirement community in Florida. A veneer of good manners in the largest retirement community in the U.S. mostly prevailed on golf courses and at bridge tables. But residents said Monday those good manners have been put to a test over the past several months. Those tensions got international attention last weekend when President Donald Trump tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters at the retirement community chanting “white power,” a racist slogan associated with white supremacists.