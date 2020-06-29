Women sue 4 Indianapolis officers, claiming excessive force

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two women have filed an excessive force lawsuit against four unnamed Indianapolis police officers after video showed the officers using batons and pepper balls to subdue the women at a protest last month over the death of George Floyd. Ivoré Westfield and Rachel Harding, both of Marion County, filed the federal lawsuit Friday seeking damages and legal fees. The names of the four officers haven’t been released to the public. They were assigned to support duties while the police department investigates their conduct during the May 31 incident in downtown Indianapolis. Prosecutors declined to press charges against either Westfield or Harding.