Worsening drought forces state of emergency in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has declared a state of emergency as a worsening drought creeps across the U.S. territory amid a coronavirus pandemic. Starting July 2, nearly 140,000 clients, including some in the capital of San Juan, will be without water for 24 hours every other day as part of strict rationing measures. More than 26% of the island is experiencing a severe drought and another 60% is under a moderate drought. Water rationing measures affecting more than 16,000 Puerto Ricans have already been imposed in certain areas in the island’s northeast.